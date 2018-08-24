Wed August 22, 2018
APP
August 24, 2018

Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday assured that the petroleum prices and taxes will be reviewed and fix it in accordance with the international market prices.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the ministry will particularly review the price of diesel and ensure to make its price at par with the price of petrol which was cheaper then petrol before 2004 and now its price is higher than the petrol.

He said that efforts will be made to improve the local production of refined and crude petroleum products which is presently at 15 percent against 85 percent of imports. He added the ministry will strengthen the role of OGDCL to improve local production.

He said that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has discovered new oil exploration of 23 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) at District Sanghar of Sindh with production of 91 barrels per day. He said that country has rich oil resources, which will be focused on and explored in coming days for improving local production.

Replying to a question, he said that all major agreements particularly those which were hidden will be examined and placed on ministry’s official website. He added the ministry will examine itself all such agreements before any step of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that under new policy, in future no any official will be allowed to hold duplicate, acting or additional charge along with actual charge in the ministry and attached companies. He added professionals will be appointed on all vacant posts through advertisement.

He said that in line with the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, efforts will be made to minimize the expenditures to protect the available resources while steps will also be taken to further minimize the line losses and other leakages in petroleum sector.

He added there will be zero tolerance regarding corruption at any level and all additional official vehicles have to return back to the ministry by its officials manly high-ranking in the ministry or attached companies.

He said that efforts will be made for early start of Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) project. He added the federal government was not moving ahead on the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project due to sanctions imposed on Iran, however the government will try to avoid reaching such situation when Iran goes to International Court of Law.

