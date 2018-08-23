Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was presented a garland made of dollars upon his arrival in hometown Jhelum.



The dollar garland was presented by PTI leader Maqbool Hussain Joiya on 21st August when the minister visited his hometown Ludhar in Jhelum District.

The dollar garland totaled to $150 equivalent to nearly 18,000 Pakistani rupees.