Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US to bring back Khalilzad as special Afghanistan envoy: sources

US to bring back Khalilzad as special Afghanistan envoy: sources
Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter

Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter
Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups

Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
Kuldip Nayar passes away

Kuldip Nayar passes away
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi

Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi
Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum
Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was presented a garland made of dollars upon his arrival in hometown Jhelum.

The dollar garland was presented by PTI leader Maqbool Hussain Joiya on 21st August when the minister visited his hometown Ludhar in Jhelum District.

The dollar garland totaled to $150 equivalent to nearly 18,000 Pakistani rupees.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi

Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter

Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter
Sidhu defends his visit to Pakistan, accuses BJP of double standards

Sidhu defends his visit to Pakistan, accuses BJP of double standards
Load More load more

Spotlight

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight