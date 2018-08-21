Tue August 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Pak Navy ship Aslat visits Tunisia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat has visited Tunis, Tunisia as part of ongoing Overseas Deployment to Mediterranean and European Countries.

The port call was aimed at enhancing brotherly ties between the two countries.

PN ship’s visit to Tunisic after a gap of 13 years would certainly serve a great deal in paving the way forward to reinvigorate the relations between Pakistan Navy and Tunisian Navy, a press release issued here by Director General Public Relations (Navy) Tuesday said.

Upon arrival at Port, PNS ASLAT was warmly welcomed and received by Manager of Port La Goulette alongwith Defence Attaché of Pakistan and second Secretary Embassy of Pakistan at Tunis.

Tunisian Navy Liaison Officer was also present on the occasion.

The port call was fully capitalized in terms of professional and social interactions with host country.

During three days of port stay, PN delegation headed by Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi held meetings with Commander Naval Coast Guard, Lord Mayor of La Goulette and Base Commander of La Goulette.

PNS Aslat also hosted a reception onboard which was attended by a large number of notables including diplomatic and military representatives in Tunis.

Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan along with Ambassadors/ Charged Affaires of Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, France, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Netherlands, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey and USA attended the event.

Ambassador of Pakistan along with Defence Attaché of Pakistan and a large number of Defence Attaches posted in Tunis were also present on the occasion.

During interaction, the Tunisian dignitaries were of the view that though relations between Pakistan and Tunisia are very cordial, however, there is a need to transform this cordiality into stronger military and economic ties for the betterment of people in both the countries.

The visit of PNS Aslat to Tunisia will go a long way in strengthening diplomatic relations, military ties and enhance defence cooperation between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

