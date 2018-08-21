Atif Aslam's rendition of NFAK classic for upcoming Bollywood movie out now!

Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam has lent vocals to a song in upcoming Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ that has garnered 1.43 million views on YouTube in just two days.

The track entitled ‘Dekhte Dekhte’ - originally sung by legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan - showcases a romantic Shahid Kapoor dreaming about his lady love Shraddha. While it’s not clear whether the sequences are a part of Shahid’s memories or mere figments of imagination, the song is a cutesy love ballad whuch Afif has sung brilliantly.

Atif, like he does in every song, has exuded his singing prowess in the track that even Shahid Kapoor has lauded in the following tweet:

‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is slated to release on August 31, 2018.