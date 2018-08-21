Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985

Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24

Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

German envoy Martin Kobler eager to work with new government in 'Naya Pakistan'

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler after landing in Berlin on Monday welcomed ‘Naya Pakistan’ by lauding the initiative of Emerging Pakistan whose buses are roving the streets of the capital.

Arriving in Berlin for the annual Ambassadors Conference, the envoy posted a picture of one of the buses under the branding campaign of Emerging Pakistan with ‘Welcome to Pakistan’ ads placed over them.

The emissary had turned to Twitter to welcome ‘Naya Pakistan’ and expressed eagerness to work with the new federal government of Pakistan.

Along with a picture of one of the buses, Kobler’s tweet had stated: “arrived in #Berlin for our yearly ambassadors conference. good timing! will present #NayaPakistan, the #windofchange in #Pakistan and ways to help the new @pid_gov. look at the "welcome to pakistan" ads on berlin busses! what a great initiative!”

The Emerging Pakistan’s initiative came as part of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day Celebrations where hundreds of Berlin’s travelers viewed the diversity and beauty of Pakistan and perceived the nation in a different light. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan stresses joint action to support victims of terrorism

Imran Khan stresses joint action to support victims of terrorism
No holidays for PM: Imran Khan to work during Eid

No holidays for PM: Imran Khan to work during Eid

No political censorship on state-owned media: info minister Fawad Chaudhry

No political censorship on state-owned media: info minister Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Load More load more

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight
Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall