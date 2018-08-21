German envoy Martin Kobler eager to work with new government in 'Naya Pakistan'

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler after landing in Berlin on Monday welcomed ‘Naya Pakistan’ by lauding the initiative of Emerging Pakistan whose buses are roving the streets of the capital.

Arriving in Berlin for the annual Ambassadors Conference, the envoy posted a picture of one of the buses under the branding campaign of Emerging Pakistan with ‘Welcome to Pakistan’ ads placed over them.

The emissary had turned to Twitter to welcome ‘Naya Pakistan’ and expressed eagerness to work with the new federal government of Pakistan.

Along with a picture of one of the buses, Kobler’s tweet had stated: “arrived in #Berlin for our yearly ambassadors conference. good timing! will present #NayaPakistan, the #windofchange in #Pakistan and ways to help the new @pid_gov. look at the "welcome to pakistan" ads on berlin busses! what a great initiative!”

The Emerging Pakistan’s initiative came as part of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day Celebrations where hundreds of Berlin’s travelers viewed the diversity and beauty of Pakistan and perceived the nation in a different light.