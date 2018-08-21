Tue August 21, 2018
Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

The mantra of change

It's time to deliver

The human cost of war

Pakistan condemns rocket attacks on Kabul

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24

'Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House'

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

World

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Justin Trudeau wishes Muslims Eid-al-Adha

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Monday  issued a  statement on Eid al-Adha.

“Today, we join Muslim communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the Hajj," the statement.

The prime minister said: “Eid al-Adha is a time to reflect on lessons of sacrifice and to show compassion to those in need. To mark the occasion, families and friends will gather to feast, attend morning prayers, and give thanks for the blessings they enjoy in life.

“For all of us, Eid al-Adha is an opportunity to recognize the important contributions the Canadian Muslim community makes to our society, and to celebrate the differences that make us who we are.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those observing Eid al-Adha a wonderful celebration"

