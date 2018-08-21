Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Jeff Hardy was defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura on Sunday in WWE SummerSlam pap-per-view at the Barclay Centre in Brooklyn.

While Hardy is a charismatic wrestler Shunsuke Nakamura has also made his name in the arena.

What was interesting after the match was when Randy Orton came out and stared Jeff Hardy down.

When asked about the move, he said he owns Jeff Hardy but he will take action against him on his own terms.

