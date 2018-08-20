Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

PM Imran Khan honours LEAs, armed forces for immense sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked and honoured law enforcement agencies and armed forces who have rendered immense sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of Pakistan and its people.

On the eve of first International Day for the victims of terrorism, the government of Pakistan and its people venerate and pay tribute to all those who have suffered immensely at the hands of terrorists, said the Prime Minister in his message.

Imran Khan said, “Pakistan has been one of the worst victims of terrorism, suffering thousands of casualties in this war, of both civilians and the security personnel. We particularly hold in our thoughts and prayers the victims of heartless and brutal attack on Peshawar Army Public School that resulted in loss of more than 130 precious lives. Lives that were lost too early and lives that we will never forget.”

“Despite these loses, our resolve to fight terrorism remains unwavering,” Imran said and added that in the face of every tragedy, the resilient Pakistani nation has shown that the values of enlightment, compassion and empathy that bind us together, are much stronger than the forces of intolerance, hatred and violence that aim to divide us.

