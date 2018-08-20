Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Sports

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shahid Afridi stands in support of India flood victims

With the Indian state of Kerala swamped with flooding, the disaster that struck the region has deteriorated the way of life for the inhabitants.

Pakistan’s applauded cricket star Shahid Afridi came forth, on Monday, to lend support for the victims of the Kerala flooding in India.

The cricket legend had turned to Twitter voicing extreme remorse and sorrow over the catastrophe, saying: “Deeply saddened by the devastating floods in #Kerala #India. The @SAFoundationN shares your pain & stands with our brothers and sister in need. May Allah ease your sufferings & you find quick relief. #KeralaFloods #SAF #HopeNotOut for Humanity.”

On the other hand, numerous luminaries from Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and many others had also lent words of support to those affected by promoting emergency numbers.

The appalling floods that have enveloped the Indian state of Kerala into its deadly grasp with incessant rains, leaving an estimate of 370 people killed and over 700,000 homeless.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test
Djokovic wins Cincy title to complete Masters matched set

Djokovic wins Cincy title to complete Masters matched set
Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown
Load More load more

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'