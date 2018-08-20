Shahid Afridi stands in support of India flood victims

With the Indian state of Kerala swamped with flooding, the disaster that struck the region has deteriorated the way of life for the inhabitants.

Pakistan’s applauded cricket star Shahid Afridi came forth, on Monday, to lend support for the victims of the Kerala flooding in India.

The cricket legend had turned to Twitter voicing extreme remorse and sorrow over the catastrophe, saying: “Deeply saddened by the devastating floods in #Kerala #India. The @SAFoundationN shares your pain & stands with our brothers and sister in need. May Allah ease your sufferings & you find quick relief. #KeralaFloods #SAF #HopeNotOut for Humanity.”

On the other hand, numerous luminaries from Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and many others had also lent words of support to those affected by promoting emergency numbers.

The appalling floods that have enveloped the Indian state of Kerala into its deadly grasp with incessant rains, leaving an estimate of 370 people killed and over 700,000 homeless.