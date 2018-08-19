Sun August 19, 2018
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Sindh's cabinet takes oath

Sindh’s cabinet takes oath
More than two million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage

More than two million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Sports

Web Desk
August 19, 2018

Share

Indian cricketer Gambhir joins Bharatiya Janata Party: report

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is all set to join the country’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contest in the next general elections from Delhi, Indian Express reported.

It said that BJP, who have not come to power in Delhi for a long time, is eager to give a ticket to veteran Indian batsman to restore their image and power in the capital city.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently ruling in the state.

Gambhir will not be the first athlete of his ranks to join politics after a career in cricket. He will be following Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Kaif, Praveen Kumar, Vinod Kambli and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to name a few who have done moved to politics from cricket in the past.

While the Delhi-based southpaw has not featured in limited overs since 2012, Gambhir last represented the country in Test cricket in 2016 against England. The 36-year old has scored 4,154 in 58 Tests and 5,238 runs in 147 ODIs. He was instrumental in helping India win T20I World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011.

Comments

Latest News

More From Sports

Sidhu says he got unforgettable love during his visit

Sidhu says he got unforgettable love during his visit
Sidhu hopes Imran Khan to change Pakistan's destiny

Sidhu hopes Imran Khan to change Pakistan’s destiny
Mbappe plays starring role on return to PSG side

Mbappe plays starring role on return to PSG side
Imran Khan becomes PCB's patron-in-chief

Imran Khan becomes PCB’s patron-in-chief
