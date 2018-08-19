Chinese media gives wide coverage to Imran Khan’s election, oath as PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: The Chinese media has accorded a wide coverage to the election of Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan by members of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, and his subsequent oath-taking ceremony.
China Global Television Network (CGTN), China’s only English language television channel, various Chinese language channels, English language newspapers like Global Times, China Daily, People Daily and a number of Chinese language newspapers and websites prominently highlighted the election and oath-taking ceremony.
The news channels also aired news reports and newspapers published articles highlighting the prestigious cricketing career and 22-year-long political struggle of Imran Khan.
BEIJING: The Chinese media has accorded a wide coverage to the election of Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan by members of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, and his subsequent oath-taking ceremony.
China Global Television Network (CGTN), China’s only English language television channel, various Chinese language channels, English language newspapers like Global Times, China Daily, People Daily and a number of Chinese language newspapers and websites prominently highlighted the election and oath-taking ceremony.
The news channels also aired news reports and newspapers published articles highlighting the prestigious cricketing career and 22-year-long political struggle of Imran Khan.
Comments