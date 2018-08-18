Shoaib Malik congratulates Imran and Pakistan people

Cricket allrounder Shoaib Malik has congratulated the people of Pakistan and former cricket legend Imran Khan, who took the oath as the new prime minister at the President’s House on Saturday.

Shoaib said in his tweet, “Mubarak to the people of Pakistan. Hope is a beautiful thing, and belief in your leadership is priceless. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI bhai on becoming PM. May Allah make it possible for you to make Pakistan the country we all hope for, Ameen #PakistanZindabad:”