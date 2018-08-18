Karachi plunges into darkness due to major power breakdown

KARACHI: Many areas of Karachi city plunged into darkness due to a major power breakdown on Friday night.

Areas affected included; Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Saddar, Lyari, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Malir, Landhi and Korangi , Federal ‘B’ Area, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Bahadurabad, Keamari, Kharadar, Meethadar, Soldier Bazar, Guru Mandir, Shershah, Malir and other parts 0f the port city.

Meanwhile, the electricity breakdown also hit many parts of Sindh including, Hyderabad, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Umarkot, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar and other cities, some parts of Balochistan are also undergoing massive electricity breakdown.

Talking to media, K-Electric Director Sadia Dada said that Extra High Tension (EHT) lines’ tripping has caused the power breakdown in the metropolis, adding that major parts of Karachi are facing power disruption.

According to K-E official twitter handle; “Restoration work is already underway.

While K-E spokesperson was reported to have said that a complete restoration would take up to 10 to 12 hours.



