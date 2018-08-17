Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Pervaiz Elahi: A success story since 1985

Pervaiz Elahi: A success story since 1985
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts

FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts
NAB faces tough questions in IHC

NAB faces tough questions in IHC
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

World

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

What's in Omarosa's secret recording of Lara Trump?

Omarosa Manigault Newman, former White House aide, on Thursday appeared on TV and aired tape of conversation which she had with President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

The excerpts of the tape appeared to show Lara Larha Trump offered Ms Newman a job at 180,000 a year to join President's Trump's 2020 re-election campaign after she was fired in December 2017.

"It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you've got in the back pocket to pull out,” Trump is heard saying. “Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can't have, we got to," she says. Manigault Newman then cuts her off saying "Oh, God no."

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, is heard saying that “I would love if you could, you know, occasionally go do speaking engagements and that sort of thing for us -- I think you’d be awesome doing that.”

According to Fox News, Newman told MSNBC she saw it as an attempt to “buy my silence, to censor me” and claimed it is more proof that what she details in her new book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House,” is accurate.

Reacting to airing of the the tape, Lara Trump, described it as a “betrayal” which came after Manigault Newman was “welcomed into our family as a trusted friend and confidant.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Abbottabad raid commander to Trump: revoke my security clearance too

Abbottabad raid commander to Trump: revoke my security clearance too
Qixi Festival: Google doodle celebrates 'Chinese Valentine's Day'

Qixi Festival: Google doodle celebrates 'Chinese Valentine's Day'
Pilgrims descend on Mecca for ‘smart hajj’

Pilgrims descend on Mecca for ‘smart hajj’
Daily horoscope for Friday, August 17, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, August 17, 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post