What's in Omarosa's secret recording of Lara Trump?

Omarosa Manigault Newman, former White House aide, on Thursday appeared on TV and aired tape of conversation which she had with President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

The excerpts of the tape appeared to show Lara Larha Trump offered Ms Newman a job at 180,000 a year to join President's Trump's 2020 re-election campaign after she was fired in December 2017.

"It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you've got in the back pocket to pull out,” Trump is heard saying. “Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can't have, we got to," she says. Manigault Newman then cuts her off saying "Oh, God no."

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, is heard saying that “I would love if you could, you know, occasionally go do speaking engagements and that sort of thing for us -- I think you’d be awesome doing that.”

According to Fox News, Newman told MSNBC she saw it as an attempt to “buy my silence, to censor me” and claimed it is more proof that what she details in her new book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House,” is accurate.

Reacting to airing of the the tape, Lara Trump, described it as a “betrayal” which came after Manigault Newman was “welcomed into our family as a trusted friend and confidant.”