Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists

Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
US Secretary of State names special representative for Iran

US Secretary of State names special representative for Iran
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise
Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

World

REUTERS
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US Secretary of State names special representative for Iran

 WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday named senior policy adviser Brian Hook as special representative for Iran. The move came as the administration prepared to increase economic pressure on Iran to force it to end its nuclear program and support for militant groups in the Middle East.

Hook will lead the Iran Action Group to coordinate the State Department´s actions on Iran, Pompeo told a news conference. The announcement was not a surprise. Hook has been leading the department´s talks with allies in Europe and Asia to persuade them to cut off Iran´s oil supplies as of November.

"The Iran Action Group will be responsible for directing, reviewing and coordinating all aspects of the State Department´s Iran-related activity, and will report directly to me," Pompeo said.

Trump announced in May the United States was withdrawing from an Iran nuclear deal sealed in 2016 between Tehran and six world powers. The United States has said it would only end the sanctions if Iran allowed the negotiation of a tougher deal. Trump has said he will be willing to meet Iran´s leader, although Tehran said the way back to talks was for the United States to return to the nuclear deal.

Washington aims to force Tehran to end its nuclear program and its support of militant groups in the Middle East, where Iran is involved in proxy wars from Yemen to Syria. Iran and other signatories, including Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, have been working to find a way to salvage the nuclear agreement, even as the United States has started reimposing some sanctions on Iran.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee

Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee
Sweden Muslim woman wins case for not shaking hands at a job interview

Sweden Muslim woman wins case for not shaking hands at a job interview
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies aged 76

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies aged 76
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post