Wed August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018

Turkey court rejects new appeal to release detained US pastor: report

Istanbul: A Turkish court on Wednesday rejected a new appeal to free US pastor Andrew Brunson, whose detention has sparked a severe crisis in relations between Turkey and the United States, local media reported.

The court in the western city of Izmir rejected the appeal and ruled that Brunson will remain under house arrest, the state television TRT reported.

