After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has extended felicitations to Indians all around the globe on occasion of their Independence Day in a new Twitter message.
The cricket stalwart, has sent good wishes to Indians everywhere, 'specially the one [sic] at home’.
Shoaib’s post reads:
Wishing Indians all over the globe (specially the one at home) a very #HappyIndepenceDayIndia
Shoaib's wife, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, had also wished Pakistanis on their 72nd Independence Day yesterday (14 August).
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has extended felicitations to Indians all around the globe on occasion of their Independence Day in a new Twitter message.
The cricket stalwart, has sent good wishes to Indians everywhere, 'specially the one [sic] at home’.
Shoaib’s post reads:
Wishing Indians all over the globe (specially the one at home) a very #HappyIndepenceDayIndia
Shoaib's wife, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, had also wished Pakistanis on their 72nd Independence Day yesterday (14 August).
Comments