After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has extended felicitations to Indians all around the globe on occasion of their Independence Day in a new Twitter message.

The cricket stalwart, has sent good wishes to Indians everywhere, 'specially the one [sic] at home’.

Shoaib’s post reads:

Wishing Indians all over the globe (specially the one at home) a very #HappyIndepenceDayIndia

Shoaib's wife, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, had also wished Pakistanis on their 72nd Independence Day yesterday (14 August).



