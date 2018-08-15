Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Speaker, deputy speaker election: Polling underway

Speaker, deputy speaker election: Polling underway

Fata’s future

Fata’s future
In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls

PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls
PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon

Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon
Mushtaq Ghani elected KP Assembly Speaker

Mushtaq Ghani elected KP Assembly Speaker
PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan

PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan
Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia

Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Sports

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Share

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has extended felicitations to Indians all around the globe on occasion of their Independence Day in a new Twitter message.

The cricket stalwart, has sent good wishes to Indians everywhere, 'specially the one [sic] at home’.

Shoaib’s post reads:

Wishing Indians all over the globe (specially the one at home) a very #HappyIndepenceDayIndia

 Shoaib's wife, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, had also wished Pakistanis on their 72nd Independence Day yesterday (14 August). 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Qatar World Cup worker dies at 2022 stadium

Qatar World Cup worker dies at 2022 stadium
Sri Lanka edge out S. Africa by 3 wickets in only T20

Sri Lanka edge out S. Africa by 3 wickets in only T20
Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat