Imran Ismail clarifies statement on Bilawal House

KARACHI: Sindh Governor-to be Imran Ismail has accused Pakistan People’s Party of politicking on his statement about the walls of Bilawal House.

“I have made no statement about demolishing the external walls of Bilawal House. I cannot even think of doing such a thing,” Imran Ismail said in a clarified on Tuesday.

The PTI leader lamented that his words were taken out of context by the PPP.

“Bilawal House has historical importance and I have utmost respect for the residence of former president, but the PPP wants to do politics over my statement,” he said.

His clarification came a day after he asked PPP to remove the walls of Bilawal House or be prepared for a legal action.

Responding to his comments, PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that the governor-designate was acting like an emperor.

He said that such statements from PTI leaders might lead to a clash among federal units (provinces).

He said that Imran Ismail had no idea about the powers of Governor, which was a ceremonial post.