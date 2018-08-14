Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

World

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fishermen’s patron celebrates Independence Day at Wagah

Since Indian journalist Jatin Desai visited Pakistan in 2003 for the second time, he could sense the sufferings of the fishing community of two countries and till date he celebrates Independence Days of India and Pakistan at Wagah Border.

 “They get arrested mid-sea by the Indian Coast Guard or Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (MSA) for no fault of theirs”, Desai told Mumbai Mirror.

Hundreds of Pakistani and Indian fishermen, who earn bread by spending their days and nights in sea often, find themselves in the midst of this ‘uncharted territory’, consciously or unconsciously. The result on both sides of the border is same —long wait in the neighboring country’s jail for their government’s heed and concern towards them.

The peaceful sight seer narrates tales of how these poor fisher men cross the unseen borders in the sea and face heavy consequences later on. “All their stories are either of miscalculations made while negotiating the sea or errors in direction, both of which have to do with the absence of a clear demarcation of boundaries in the waters”, Desai asserted.

While giving interview to a local Indian publication he gave his two cents on the deadly outcomes once this invisible border is crossed by sharing few traumatic stories by adding that whenever a fisherman who has been arrested from the other side of the border dies, it takes at least a month for his body to reach his relatives back home. Fishermen Vaaga Chauhan and Ratan Das, both from Una in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, were reportedly arrested by Pakistani authorities when their boats strayed into the country’s waters. Though they died in Karachi on December 12, 2015 and February 8, 2016, respectively, their bodies arrived in India months later, only on April 14, 2018. Simultaneously, Nawaz Ali’s body reached Pakistan a month after his death”, says Desai.

However, these stories are lost somewhere deep down in the sea with no solid measures taken from both sides of the borders. However, Jatin Desai stays optimistic about thes future of Indo-Pak relations especially after Imran Khan’s selection as Pakistan’s upcoming Prime minister and ceases the discussion with an advice of releasing all fishermen, women and other innocents from the prisons of the other country as this he believes will send a positive message and reduce tension drastically.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Erdogan says Turkey to boycott US electronic goods

Erdogan says Turkey to boycott US electronic goods
Taliban capture northern base as Afghan forces fight in Ghazni

Taliban capture northern base as Afghan forces fight in Ghazni
Pedestrians injured after car hits barriers at UK parliament

Pedestrians injured after car hits barriers at UK parliament
Myanmar climbers eye Hkakabo Razi -- the peak conquered only once

Myanmar climbers eye Hkakabo Razi -- the peak conquered only once
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'