England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

LONDON: England thrashed India by an innings and 159 runs to win the second Test at Lord´s on Sunday with visiting skipper Virat Kohli admitting: "We deserved to lose."

Victory, achieved on the fourth day of a rain-marred match featuring a total first-day washout, put England 2-0 up in this five-match series.

"I am not very proud of the way we played," said Kohli. "England deserved to win; we deserved to lose."

India slumped to 130 all out in their second innings, with James Anderson taking his 100th Test wicket at Lord´s en route to four for 23, with Stuart Broad´s four for 44 featuring two wickets in two balls.

But, appropriately, Chris Woakes ended the match when he had Ishant Sharma caught at leg-slip by debutant Ollie Pope.

Woakes, recalled in place of Ben Stokes after his fellow all-rounder was omitted because of an ongoing trial for affray, made 137 not out -- his maiden Test century -- in England´s first-innings 396 for seven declared.

His stand of 189 with Jonny Bairstow, an England record for the sixth-wicket against India, helped the hosts recover after they had slumped to 89 for four.

Anderson took five for 20 in swing-friendly conditions as India collapsed to 107 all out in their first innings.

India batted for just 82.2 overs in the entire match, with England´s lone innings occupying 88.1 overs.

The third Test at Trent Bridge starts on Saturday, with India now looking to become only the second team in history to win a five-Test series from 2-0 down after a Don Bradman-inspired Australia achieved the feat against England back in 1936/37.

Brief scores:

India 1st Inns 107 (J Anderson 5-20)

England 1st Inns 396-7 dec (C Woakes 137 no, J Bairstow 93; M Shami 3-96)

India 2nd Inns 130 (J Anderson 4-23, S Broad 4-44)

Result: England won by an innings and 1