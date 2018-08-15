Wed August 15, 2018
Fashion

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Instaception: Here’s your next level makeup challenge

Instaception is just a next-level challenge which won’t make you dance weird in public and you’d also come up with a cool picture to hold on to.

Makeup artists are taking their prowess to paint an Instagram post on their faces— going artistic only on one eye and finishing it up with borders to make it look like a screenshot of an Instagram post.

The trend took birth when makeup artist @dom.skii’s first posted a picture of him three weeks ago and captioned it “picture perfect”.


The trend requires painting half the face so people can make idea of how much the makeup is.

Insta-ception Here’s the look I did on my livestream last night inspired by my good sis @dom.skii , this is all makeup except from the profile picture and name! We also went with a instagram logo colour scheme! Products used: @makeuprevolution @makeuprevolutionusa c1 concealer @sugarpill @shrinkle tako, poison plum, velocity, butter cupcake @morphebrushes 35B palette @suvabeauty hydra liner in space panda and grease @eldorafalseeyelashes m111, c175 @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_uk bad to the bone lid lingerie, milk jumbo eye pencil @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina medium brown dipbrow @inglot_usa 76 gel liner Wig from @uniwigs #motd#instamakeup #inglot #abhdipbrow #abhcosmetics #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #norvina #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmetics_uk #eldorafalseeyelashes #suvabeauty #morphebrushes #morphe #morphegirl #sugarpill #makeuprevolution #revolutionmakeup #pictureperfectchallenge #undiscovered_muas#bbdaretoshare #wakeupandmakeup #eotd#hudabeauty#makeuptrend @instagram #instaception

A post shared by Abby Roberts (@abbyrobertsartistry) on



