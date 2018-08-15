Instaception: Here’s your next level makeup challenge

Instaception is just a next-level challenge which won’t make you dance weird in public and you’d also come up with a cool picture to hold on to.

Makeup artists are taking their prowess to paint an Instagram post on their faces— going artistic only on one eye and finishing it up with borders to make it look like a screenshot of an Instagram post.

The trend took birth when makeup artist @dom.skii’s first posted a picture of him three weeks ago and captioned it “picture perfect”.





The trend requires painting half the face so people can make idea of how much the makeup is.







