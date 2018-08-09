Summer ‘84 trailer: Horror-thriller or a crime scene?

LOS ANGELES: With dingy lights all over, the trailer of Summer '84 narrates tales of suspense, crime and drama. Summer of ’84 stars Graham Verchere (Fargo, The Good Doctor), Judah Lewis (Demolition, The Babysitter), Cory Gruter-Andrew (The 100), Caleb Emery (Goosebumps, American Vandal), and Rich Sommer (Mad Men).

It’s written by Matt Leslie and Stephen J. Smith, having previously been selected for the 2016 Blood List, a list of the best screenplays in the ‘dark’ genres.



With a serial killer next door, this movie gives so many reasons to get hooked to the screen.

For 15-year-old Davey, the thought of having a serial killer in his suburban town is a scary yet exciting prospect at the start of a lazy summer. In hormonal overdrive, Davey and his friends dream of sexual conquests until the news reports of the Cape May killer.

Davey convinces his friends that they must investigate, and they uncover that his next-door neighbor, an unassuming, single police officer, could be the prime suspect.

However, after the trailer, the makers left the audience perplexed about the genre of the film. Few categorized it as a shot for horror and thrill stuff while few labeled it as a typical crime drama.

The movie is arriving cinema houses on August 10.