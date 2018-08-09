What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Thursday, August 9, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel idealistic and self-sacrificing today, which is why you will put the needs of others before your own. Quite likely, this is noble (but don’t be a sucker).

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Discussions with others might focus on your hopes and dreams for the future. Be careful you don’t fall into a pie-in-the-sky mode, wishing for the impossible. Stay realistic.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You might feel sympathetic toward a parent or someone in a position of authority today. Or alternatively, an authority figure might be sympathetic to you. It’s all good.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places. Visit museums, art galleries, parks and gorgeous buildings.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel a strong need to help someone less fortunate today. This is very good; nevertheless, don’t give away the farm. Protect your own self-interest.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be unusually in-sync. It’s almost as if you can read the other person’s mind or know what he or she wants. Lots of mutual sympathy and understanding are possible.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel compelled to help a coworker or listen to his or her problems – or vice versa, you might need a shoulder to cry on. People are very sympathetic today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful day for artists, because any kind of creative work will flow beautifully. You are very much in touch with your imagination and your muse.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Conversations with family members will be mutually sympathetic today. It’s easy to understand what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedges. People will be good to you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might spend a lot of time daydreaming or fantasizing today. Don’t worry about this. We all need a mental-health day now and then.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful with financial matters today, because something might look better than it really is. Also, be careful when spending money, because you’re tempted to go overboard for something extravagant and luxurious.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Your energy is a bit weaker today. It feels like you’re walking in quicksand. Don’t worry about this, because it’s a quickly passing influence. Proceed gently