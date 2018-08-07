Tue August 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister nominee Imran Khan has expressed optimism saying we have to bring change in Pakistan in next five years and that this change cannot be achieved without sacrifices.

Imran Khan was addressing the elected MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar during the PTI’s Parliamentary meeting here Tuesday.

“Over 50 percent of Pakistanis were living below poverty line. We have to make Pakistan a welfare state. We have to serve the people as coming in power in not for our one personality,’ said Imran Khan.

“We have to reduce expenditures and bring austerity measures. A committee will be formed to reduce expenditures of President, Prime Minister and the ministers,” PTI chief said.

Imran Khan went on to say the government will go to the International Monetary Fund after thorough deliberations, Radio Pakistan reported.

Electing the Chief Minister and his cabinet was his responsibility, therefore everything will be made on merit and everyone will be held accountable.

All ministers will be given certain targets and they have to arrive office sharp at 9:00 am.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we have to bring more reforms in local bodies besides improving education sector.

