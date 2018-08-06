Meet the youngest FBI informant ever in upcoming film 'White Boy Rick'

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood’s upcoming American crime drama film ‘White Boy Rick’ is retelling the true life events of the youngest FBI informant in history, Richard Wershe Jr.



The Yann Demange directorial is taking us back to 1980’s Detroit to narrate the real life events of juvenile street hustler, drug linchpin and how he became the youngest ever FBI informant at the age of 14.

The crime drama is starring Academy Award winner Mathew McConaughey alongside Bel Powley, Bruce Dern, Piper Laurie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rory Cochrane, Jonathan Majors and many other notable stars.

Produced by Darren Aronofsky and others, the film is all set to hit theaters on September 14, 2018 and will be getting featured at the award-buzz creator, Toronto International Film Festival as well.