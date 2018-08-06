Mon August 06, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

WATCH: Imam continues to lead prayers during earthquake in Indonesia!

MATARAM: An imam (prayer leader) continued  offering prayers as a deadly earthquake hit Indonesian  island of Lombok, as seen in a  shocking video footage, that has been doing its rounds on social media. 

The video clip that has been going viral on the internet showcases the imam continuing to offer namaz undeterred in  the fact of natural a devastating natural disaster that has claimed the lives of many. 

The powerful earthquake that hit Indonesia on Monday, has left  82 people dead and hundreds wounded, with thousands of buildings ravaged.

A seven-magnitude tremor also jolted the neighbouring island of Bali, creating panic amongst tourists and locals. 

Many buildings are thought to have been damaged by the quake in Lombok´s main city of Mataram, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia´s disaster mitigation agency.

