What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Monday, August 6, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Enjoy good times with friends today. In fact, you will be particularly drawn to creative, artistic people. Perhaps they can help you formulate future goals?

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Romance with a boss or someone in authority might begin for you, or perhaps it’s a saucy flirtation? If others ask for your creative input on something, don’t hesitate to give it.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Travel anywhere if you can today, or do something so that you feel you are learning something new and breaking free of your daily boundaries. You want to broaden your horizons!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Intense discussions about intimacy or how to share money and divide shared costs might arise today. Good. This is a good time to talk about this.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Remember to get more sleep, because this is the most tired time of the year for you. Fortunately, partnerships and close relationships are cozy and warm.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s easy to work hard today because co-workers are so supportive. In fact, they are so supportive that a work-related romance might begin.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful time to enjoy the pleasures of life. Take a vacation day if you can. If not, enjoy a long lunch and good times with others.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your focus on home, family and domestic needs continues, which is why many of you are redecorating your digs. Today you might be more involved with a parent than usual.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are no doubt amazed by the beauty of your surroundings now and also by how much love there is in your daily life. Appreciation is the best meditation we can do daily.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are blessed with lots of opportunities to earn money now. This is why you are buying beautiful treasures for yourself and loved ones.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with others are very smooth now because it’s easy to be charming and diplomatic. Why is it easy? Because you’re attracting such good fortune.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will delight you today. You need to catch your breath in a peaceful way so that you will be restored and replenished for the future.