Saudi agrees to admit Iran diplomat to head office in kingdom - Iran state news agency

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia has agreed to admit an Iranian diplomat to head an office representing Iranian interests in the kingdom, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, in a rare move after the two rivals broke relations in 2016.

"An informed diplomatic source said Sunday that Saudi Arabia had agreed to grant a visa to the head of Iran´s interests section," IRNA reported.

"Observers saw this as a positive diplomatic step in the Tehran-Riyadh relations.

"The office is expected to be set up within the Swiss diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, based on an agreement signed in 2017.