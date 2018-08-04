Sat August 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2018

Facebook's blood donation feature helps connect donors to those in need

With accessibility to medical reliefs in Pakistan continuing to be a key problem, Facebook has stepped forth to provide assistance in the process of blood donations amidst emergencies in the country.

Statistics have suggested the country to be receiving a mere a 10% of voluntary blood donations while 90% of the blood is received from unsafe origins. Taking this into consideration, social media giant Facebook has decided to pave a way of ease for donors and those in need of blood in the country by launching a new feature.

The blood donation feature on the social media platform alleviates the process of compatible blood donors by registering here.

The networking site ensures a security of all the information in reference to their donor status with an option of ‘Only Me’. Nevertheless, an option of publicly displaying one’s status is also available depending upon their choice.

The feature allows those on the lookout for donors to create customized posts or visit this link, which will notify nearby compatible donors automatically and link them. The donors will have a choice of accepting or declining the applicant’s requests and will be able to connect through a phone call. The contact number of the two will remain concealed.

Furthermore, the feature also permits organizations hosting blood donation drives to create events on Facebook which will notify nearby blood donors. 

