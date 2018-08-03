Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Suicide bomb attack on Afghan mosque kills 25

KABUL: A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, killing 25 people and wounding 40, police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but police said at least two men had entered the mosque in the city of Gardez in the province of Paktia where about 60 people were praying.

The blast hit the Khawaja Hassan mosque.

“Emergency teams have collected 25 bodies from the mosque premises and 40 people have been rushed to hospital,” said Abdullah Hazrat, a senior government official who was at the blast site.

One witness told Reuters that worshipers were praying when one man detonated his explosives. A second attacker is reported to have opened fire as worshippers gathered.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Former Indian cricketers Kapil, Sidhu find Imran Khan as beacon of hope

Former Indian cricketers Kapil, Sidhu find Imran Khan as beacon of hope
Glamour girl turned duchess: Meghan tones down

Glamour girl turned duchess: Meghan tones down
Daily horoscope for Friday, August 3, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, August 3, 2018

World´s highest temperature ever for May observed in Pakistan's Turbat

World´s highest temperature ever for May observed in Pakistan's Turbat
Load More load more