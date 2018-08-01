Petroleum prices to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has decided not to change the prices of petroleum products for the the month of August, said the notification issued by the ministry of finance on Tuesday.

As per notification, the caretaker government did not support the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to increase prices of petroleum products in August.



According to the ministry, the decision to keep oil prices unchanged, was taken to give relief to the masses. The prices may remain unchanged until August 31, unless the caretaker prime minister feels the need for a change.

The FBR has sharply reduced the rate of GST on almost all the petroleum products to keep the prices unchanged.



The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended an increase in prices of petroleum products for August and the government was supposed to announce it on July 31.