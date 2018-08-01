Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Petroleum prices to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has decided not to change the prices of petroleum products for the the month of August, said the notification issued by the ministry of finance on Tuesday.

As per notification,  the caretaker government did not support the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to increase  prices of  petroleum products in August.

According to the ministry, the decision to keep oil prices unchanged, was taken to give relief to the  masses. The prices may remain unchanged until August 31, unless the caretaker prime minister feels the need for a change.

The FBR has sharply reduced the rate of GST on almost all the petroleum products to keep the prices unchanged.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended an increase in prices of petroleum products for  August and the government was supposed to announce it on July 31.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Erdogan phones Shehbaz

Erdogan phones Shehbaz
SC dismisses plea seeking stay order against vacating official residences

SC dismisses plea seeking stay order against vacating official residences
Pakistan, China agree on extending relations to work in aviation sector

Pakistan, China agree on extending relations to work in aviation sector
Pakistan hands over body of Indian woman to BSF at Khokhrapar-Munabao border

Pakistan hands over body of Indian woman to BSF at Khokhrapar-Munabao border
Load More load more