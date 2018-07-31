Sonali Bendre's health update: Sister-in-law says the actress is 'staying strong'

Famed Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who surprised everyone with her shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this month is a tigress for battling a fatal disease with great valor.



According to a report, when people inquired about the ‘Sarfarosh’ starlet’s recent health update, her sister-in-law Shrishti Arya informed through a text message that Sonali is indeed ‘staying strong’.



The actress who enjoys immense support from friends, fans and family during this difficult time, shared some time back how she informed son Ranveer about her cancer diagnosis. She also went through a major hair transformation for the sake of treatment which again she shared with everyone.

On July 4, Sonali took to social media to share with her fans that she is suffering from ‘high-grade cancer’ for which she is seeking treatment in the US.