Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Share

Sonali Bendre reveals shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer

Sonali Bendre reveals shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer

Read More

Sonali Bendre dons new avatar while she battles it out with cancer

After rocking the celebrity world with her shocking metastatic cancer diagnosis, Sonali Bendre has...

Read More
Advertisement

Sonali Bendre's health update: Sister-in-law says the actress is 'staying strong'

Famed Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who surprised everyone with her shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this month is a tigress for battling a fatal disease with great valor.

According to a report, when people inquired about the ‘Sarfarosh’ starlet’s recent health update, her sister-in-law Shrishti Arya informed through a text message that Sonali is indeed ‘staying strong’.

The actress who enjoys immense support from friends, fans and family during this difficult time, shared some time back  how she informed son Ranveer about her cancer diagnosis. She also went through a major hair transformation for the sake of treatment which again she shared with everyone. 

On July 4, Sonali took to social media to share with her fans that she is suffering from ‘high-grade cancer’ for which she is seeking treatment in the US. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hopes for another five years of Modi's tenure

Kangana Ranaut hopes for another five years of Modi's tenure

Mystery of China's highest paid actress Fan Bingbing's alleged tax evasion

Mystery of China's highest paid actress Fan Bingbing's alleged tax evasion
Gohar Rasheed requests for Jemima's presence at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Gohar Rasheed requests for Jemima's presence at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Better with age? Cruise´s latest ´Impossible´ tops box office

Better with age? Cruise´s latest ´Impossible´ tops box office
Load More load more