Siraj rejects Fazl’s suggestion to abstain from NA oath

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj ul Haq has rejected Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s suggestion no to take oath in the National Assembly in protest against alleged rigging in the parliamentary elections.

Addressing a press conference at JI headquarters in Lahore’s Mansoora on Monday, Haq said that his party was opposed to the idea of doing opposition for the sake of opposition. “We will sit on opposition benches with complete dignity and play our role proactively,” he said.

Haq, who is also the Vice President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal, said that JI had awarded tickets to reputable names but unnecessary interference from state institutions had affected the outcome of the polls,” he said.

All out efforts were made to remove national and political leadership from the scene, he said. E

“Election results could not be released on time from Karachi to Dir and Chital, raising suspicions about the entire process. Polling agents were thrown out before counting the votes,” he alleged.

“Despite reservations, we want to give the new government time to work. We will wait for Imran Khan’s promise to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state,” he said.

He said that JI would play a proactive role to strengthen democracy inside and outside the Parliament.

On the other hand, sources add that MMA has convened an urgent meeting in Islamabad in a bid to persuade Maulana Fazlur Rehman to withdraw his decision not to take oath.