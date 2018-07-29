Will Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan keep his promise of visiting Pakistan?

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan had long promised cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan that he will visit Pakistan if the latter ever emerges victorious in general elections.

He said this while Imran was touring India right before 2013 polls, where he met a number of Bollywood celebrities in an event.

‘Dangal’ star Aamir Khan was reportedly deeply moved by the answers Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan gave in response to the questions posed to him.

Expressing good wishes for the former cricketer, Aamir said, “I pray that one day Pakistan gets the leadership it deserves, which has the capability of propelling it towards development that might prove to be beneficial for India too.”

Aamir further said, “I have a feeling that you [Imran] will get successful one day because you have been working hard for it for so long.”

Aamir then promised Imran to visit Pakistan whenever he becomes Prime Minister.



Now with Imran’s victory as Prime Minister-elect in 2018, social media users have reminded the 53-year-old star of keeping his promise regarding coming to Pakistan.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar, who was also present during the event with Aamir and Imran in India, recently tweeted:



