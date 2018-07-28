Sat July 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Pakistani celebs who left country for Hum Awards also performed civic duty: designer Feeha Jamshed

It seems that the feud over a huge chunk of Pakistani celebrities leaving Pakistan just a day before general elections on July 25 is not over yet.  

Earlier this week, a number of Pakistani luminaries defended their departure to Canada for Hum Awards’ show prior to the elections after  people condemned this act for not fulfilling civic duty. 

Now, ace designer Feeha Jamshed has said in an Instagram post that “giving a progressive, softer image of Pakistan” is also a civic duty.

“What is Civic Duty I asked myself? Isn’t it what the Art industry (fashion film music skill food drama) has been carrying on their shoulders for the past 10 years to give a more progressive, softer image of Pakistan that our politicians, news or international media refused to do so…,” Feeha’s post reads.

She goes on to add that partaking in "cultural trade between two countries... so that the expat community can see what we have achieved with such little resources" is also a form of civic duty. 

