NA 90 Results - Sargodha 3 Election - Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N) leads...

NA-90 Results of Sargodha 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 33% polling stations. Up till now, Chaudhary Hamid Hameed of PML-N leads with 93,948 votes while Doctor Nadia Aziz from PTI is on 2nd position with 85,220 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi - PPPP, Muhammad Mumtaz Akhtar - IND, Muhammad Aslam - IND, Muhammad Arshad Shahid - MMA, Tahir Farooq - IND, Sajjad Hussain - IND, Zubair Tariq - TLP, Rae Muhammad Munir Kharal - AAT, Hamza Mateen Qureshi - IND, Jamal Din - IND, Erum Hamid - IND, Ahmed Khan - IND, Aasiah Maqbool - PWP.

