Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 90 Results - Sargodha 3 Election - Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N) leads...

NA-90 Results of Sargodha 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 33% polling stations. Up till now, Chaudhary Hamid Hameed  of PML-N leads with 93,948 votes while Doctor Nadia Aziz from PTI is on 2nd position with 85,220 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi - PPPP, Muhammad Mumtaz Akhtar - IND, Muhammad Aslam - IND, Muhammad Arshad Shahid - MMA, Tahir Farooq - IND, Sajjad Hussain - IND, Zubair Tariq - TLP, Rae Muhammad Munir Kharal - AAT, Hamza Mateen Qureshi - IND, Jamal Din - IND, Erum Hamid - IND, Ahmed Khan - IND, Aasiah Maqbool - PWP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-90  Sargodha 3.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PML-N to play strong opposition role

PML-N to play strong opposition role
NA 25 Results - NA 25 Nowshera 1 Election - Pervez Khan Khattak (PTI) leads...

NA 25 Results - NA 25 Nowshera 1 Election - Pervez Khan Khattak (PTI) leads...
NA 38 Results - Dera Ismail Khan 1 Election - Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur (PTI) leads...

NA 38 Results - Dera Ismail Khan 1 Election - Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur (PTI) leads...
NA 39 Results - Dera Ismail Khan 2 Election - Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh (PTI) leads...

NA 39 Results - Dera Ismail Khan 2 Election - Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh (PTI) leads...
Load More load more