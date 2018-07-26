Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 74 Results - Sialkot 3 Election - Ali Zahid (PML-N) leads...


 

NA 74 Results of Sialkot 3 for Election 2018 from polling stations - Ali Zahid of PML-N leads while Ghulam Abbas  from PML-N is on 2nd position.

 NA 74 Results of Sialkot 3 for Election 2018 has been received from  polling stations. Up till now, Ali Zahid of PML-N leads with 97237 votes while Ghulam Abbas from  pml-N is on 2nd position with 93434 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are .Mohsin Ikram - MMA,Liaquat ALi - IND,Shujat Ali - TLP,Chaudhry Muhammd Akbar - IND, Ghulam Abbas - PTI,Narrgis Faiz Malik - PPPP,Munawar Ahmad Gull - IND,Mansoor Sarwar Khan - IND,Muhammad Iqbal - IND,Muhammad Asif Bajwah - IND

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 74 Sialkot 3.




Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election

Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election
NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...

NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...
NA 253 Results - Karachi Central 1 Election - Usama Qadri (MQM-P) leads...

NA 253 Results - Karachi Central 1 Election - Usama Qadri (MQM-P) leads...
NA 255 Results - Karachi Central 3 Election - Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P) leads...

NA 255 Results - Karachi Central 3 Election - Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P) leads...
Load More load more