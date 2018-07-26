NA 74 Results - Sialkot 3 Election - Ali Zahid (PML-N) leads...





NA 74 Results of Sialkot 3 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Ali Zahid of PML-N leads with 97237 votes while Ghulam Abbas from pml-N is on 2nd position with 93434 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are .Mohsin Ikram - MMA,Liaquat ALi - IND,Shujat Ali - TLP,Chaudhry Muhammd Akbar - IND, Ghulam Abbas - PTI,Narrgis Faiz Malik - PPPP,Munawar Ahmad Gull - IND,Mansoor Sarwar Khan - IND,Muhammad Iqbal - IND,Muhammad Asif Bajwah - IND

