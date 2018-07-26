PTI gives surprise result in Karachi, emerges as major party

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Likewise whole country, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) surprisingly has emerged as major political party of Karachi as it seems to grab 12 National Assembly seats out of 21.
Election-2018 has produced surprise results in the metropolis for the first time in almost 30 years of its history as Karachi’s most popular party MQM-P has so far been declared victorious on six NA seat only.
As unofficial results continue to pour in from across Pakistan after the day-long polling. According to results received from nearly 30 percent poling stations, PTI has secured a lead on 112 seats followed by PML-N which is leading in 64 NA constituencies.
While in a major setback, the head of all major political parties including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, ANP, QWP, JI lost elections from the PTI rookies.
While Mustafa Kamal PSP is yet to make place in the race .
