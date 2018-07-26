PTI gives surprise result in Karachi, emerges as major party

KARACHI: Likewise whole country, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) surprisingly has emerged as major political party of Karachi as it seems to grab 12 National Assembly seats out of 21.

Election-2018 has produced surprise results in the metropolis for the first time in almost 30 years of its history as Karachi’s most popular party MQM-P has so far been declared victorious on six NA seat only.

As unofficial results continue to pour in from across Pakistan after the day-long polling. According to results received from nearly 30 percent poling stations, PTI has secured a lead on 112 seats followed by PML-N which is leading in 64 NA constituencies.



While in a major setback, the head of all major political parties including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, ANP, QWP, JI lost elections from the PTI rookies.

While Mustafa Kamal PSP is yet to make place in the race .

