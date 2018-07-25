Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Elderly, disabled, pregnant women can vote without waiting in queues

KARACHI: Old citizens, people with disabilities and pregnant women can vote their vote without queuing up outside polling stations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued directions in this regard through a statement on its website.

The ECP directed the Presiding Officers and Returning Officer to let the elderly, disabled persons and pregnant women to cast their  vote without waiting in lines.

TV channels are reporting slow polling process with long queues of people outside the people 

Latest News

More From Pakistan

