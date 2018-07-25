Elderly, disabled, pregnant women can vote without waiting in queues

KARACHI: Old citizens, people with disabilities and pregnant women can vote their vote without queuing up outside polling stations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued directions in this regard through a statement on its website.

The ECP directed the Presiding Officers and Returning Officer to let the elderly, disabled persons and pregnant women to cast their vote without waiting in lines.

TV channels are reporting slow polling process with long queues of people outside the people