Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bitcoin surpasses $8,000 to hit two-month high

LONDON: Bitcoin, the world’s best-known cryptocurrency, shot past $8,000 on Tuesday for the first time in two months on signs of growing institutional interest in virtual coins.

Recent reports about impending approval in the United States for a cryptocurrency exchange traded fund have helped bolster demand recently, as have comments by BlackRock’s Chief Executive Larry Fink last week that the world’s biggest investment firm was looking at cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin rose to at high as $8,130 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, its highest since May 22. The prices of other digital currencies also edged higher but most remain lower than a week ago, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

After peaking at close to $20,000 in December, bitcoin has lost more than half its value in 2018 as institutional and retail interest has declined.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

General Electric´s power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia

General Electric´s power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
China's leading IT firm to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

China's leading IT firm to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan
Bar on Shaheen Air flights against court orders: statement

Bar on Shaheen Air flights against court orders: statement
Xi arrives in Abu Dhabi after China signs deals with UAE

Xi arrives in Abu Dhabi after China signs deals with UAE
Load More load more