Daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, July 23, 2018. Find out what kind of day you will have today.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Don’t worry if you feel strange or irritable today. An unusual, passing planetary influence is at play that makes you discouraged or out of sorts. It is short-lived.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)



Although you might want to drive your point home in discussions with others today, you will pull your punches. You’re not entirely sure that you’re on the right track.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Although you have been ambitious lately, today you’re unsure. Maybe things around you have changed. Maybe things inside you have changed.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

When it comes to religion or politics today, you suddenly might be unsure. Someone might say something that makes you second-guess what you previously embraced. Strange.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Although you were prepared to fight for your fair share of something today, you’re not so sure. Maybe things have changed or the tables have turned?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Recently, you might have felt annoyed with partners or close friends. But today, strangely, you feel sympathetic to them. Perhaps you have more information and a better understanding.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although you were keen to get something done today, something has pushed you off course. You’ve lost your juice or your conviction. Don’t worry; this is temporary.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romantic relationships are confusing today, which is why you should tread carefully. You could kid yourself about someone and not really see who he or she is.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be a straight shooter when talking to family members today, because you’ll be tempted to withhold information. In the end, you will be found out and perhaps you will regret this.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be extra-clear in all your communication with others, because you might be tempted to play fast and loose with the truth in order to dodge something unpleasant. Why lose your integrity with others?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be very careful in all your financial dealings today, because things are not as they appear. What you once thought was a straight deal might be wobbly!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

All kinds of emotions are arising within you today, which makes you feel a bit uncomfortable. Basically, this is because you’re just not sure what’s going on.