Mon July 23, 2018
Web Desk
July 23, 2018

Injured Hasan Ali calls Shadab to perform his celebratory move

The premier Pakistan's pacer  Hasan Ali on Sunday came up with an alternative to his celebratory move, calling his teammate Shadab Khan to perform  his signature celebration  after taking wicket of Zimbabwe captain Masakadza's wicket.

When the pacer dismissed Zimbabwe's skipper Masakadza on a brilliant delivery in the fifth one-day international match , the expectations were set right that he would go for his celebration, as usually, whenever Hasan takes up a wicket, he goes for his signature celebratory move.

However, the pacer chose not to celebrate and called Shadab to do the move, who brilliantly performed his  celebratory action standing next to him.

Hasan Ali's signature celebration is very popular among the cricket fans and is known as the ‘bomb explosion’ move in the cricketing world.

It is pertinent to note that in the fourth ODI, Hasan had almost injured himself while trying to celebrate a wicket with the same move. He was seen in serious pain and needed medical assistance back then. Apparently, he had pulled up a muscle in his neck whilst trying to do the same.

Pakistan has completed a series whitewash over Zimbabwe after winning the fifth  and the final match  with a 131-run at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

