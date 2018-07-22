Nielsen wins Tour de France 15th stage

CARCASSONNE, France: Race debutant Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark handed Astana their second consecutive victory when he won the 15th stage of the Tour de France in Carcassonne on Sunday.

The main peloton, with yellow jersey holder Geraint Thomas (Sky) and all the race favourites, were yet to cross the finish line having accrued a deficit of over 13 minutes.