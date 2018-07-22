ECP postpones election in NA-60 after Hanif Abbasi's conviction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s electoral body has postponed elections in NA-60, Rawalpindi a day after PML-N candidate Hanif Abbasi was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in an ephedrine quota case.

“Only two days are left to the conduct of poll when Hanif Abbasi, a political candidate from NA-60 Rawalpindi, has been disqualified which has resulted in a heated debate in the media and political circles rendering the atmosphere as fully as negatively charged,” ECP said in a statement on Sunday.

“Whereas the serious criticism is afloat qua the provision of level playing field in the general elections 2018.”

"The ECP having taken cognizance of all the attending circumstances is bound to provide level playing field to the contestants under the constitution and law particularly Section 4 of the Election Act 2017 read with Article 218 (3) of the construction and the powers of the commission defined by the August Supreme Court of Pakistan in famous Workers Party case reported in PLD-2012 SC 681 and further in order to do complete justice between the contestants and the parties,” it said.

Hanif Abbasi was contesting against Sheikh Rashid of Awami Muslim League (AML) in NA-60.