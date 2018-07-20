Pakistan’s 10 year old CEO is saving the world one tree at a time

With the menacing threats of the world’s condition under unvarying deterioration due to the negligence of the human race, 10 year old Lina Osama has taken it upon herself to build a greener future for her surroundings.

Perhaps the youngest Chief Executive Officer of her company Green’s Better, in not only Pakistan but her current place of residence Qatar as well, Lina has partnered up with her seven year old sister Ruba to stimulate the withering zest about nature in today’s youth and to spark a sense of responsibility in them to serve the planet.

In conversation with The News, Lina opened up about how she turned into a green warrior stating “I had always been intrigued by nature, and in the past couple of years, I’ve noticed a lot of changes in Pakistan. Extreme weather conditions, heatwaves in Karachi, less rainfall, drying up dams, air pollution, people getting sick more often so I wanted to do something about it.”

Commenting further about her mission to save the planet, Lina states: “We encourage them to not waste paper, food, water and plastic. All of this is done in planting sessions, in which we tell them how to plant seeds and at the end of each planting session we hand them each a seed of a tree which they will grow and take care of.”

The two superhero sisters pay visits to schools in Pakistan and Qatar where they enlighten children their age about planting trees and rejuvenating the love for nature in them which drives them to become part of the green campaign, which is managed by the Chief Green Warrior Ruba.

The company that initially came into existence two years prior is also running a mobile application with the name of Green’s Better which Lina terms is ‘like Instagram’ for schools to unite teachers, parents and students for the communal angst of saving the environment through awareness. “Teachers can use the app, post pictures of students planting trees and reward them with green points. The purpose of green points is to encourage children to plant trees, love nature and take care of the environment,” states Lina.

Presently the duo is aiming to plant 10,000 trees in University of Karachi and are also striving to make one of the most populated neighborhoods of the metropolis, -Lyari into a shed of peace and tranquility with their project titled ‘Lyari Chown Mein.’

“We plan to plant a tree on every rooftop and creeping vines along the walls of each house. This will attract lots of bees and butterflies there as they are rarely spotted here anymore. For this again I want as many people to be involved and help me in this mission,” states Lina about her Lyari project.

While the imminent water crisis that is gradually enveloping the nation into its grasp has the entire country under frenzy, these young stars are perhaps one of the few who have decided to take the duty upon themselves and play their part in ensuring the present day condition we have created for them does not result in a perilous situation for the generations to come.