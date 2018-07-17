Your Daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Aries (March 21-April 19)



Maintain harmony while dealing with children this morning. Words spoken in anger can set you off in the wrong direction for the whole day. Lighten up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussion with female relatives could go south in a New York minute. Why even go there? You will only upset yourself and others. Focus on your own objectives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Short tempers might create errors and travel delays today. You can minimize this fallout by cutting others some slack. Just go with the flow and be cooperative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don't get your belly in a rash about financial matters or how you share something this morning. Just let it go, by tomorrow, doors will open for you.

Leo (July 23 August 22)

Conversation with partners and close friends will be tested this morning. But if you practice tolerance and patience, things will be easy. (Why wouldn't you make life easier for yourself?)

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You're keen to get better organized. While it's true that something behind the scenes could create obstacles, by tomorrow, these obstacles will be gone.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Don't get in a hissy fit with a female acquaintance, especially in a group situation or a class .You will lose face and maybe the argument .Play your cards close to your chest.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

An argument in public place will not be great PR for you. Bite your tongue, and let things unfold as they're doing. By tomorrow you will be successful doing damage control.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Arguments about politics, religion or travel plans might arise this morning. Don't be inflexible.Wait and listen to consider all points of view.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Disputes about shared property, taxes, insurance matter or anything you own jointly with others might arise this morning. Don't be a stickler for details. Loosen up.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The Moon is opposite your sign today, dancing the fiery Mars. This creates dissonance and disputes with others. But hey, it takes two to make fight, right?

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

An irritation with co-workers would lead to squabbles and major differences of opinions especially this morning. This is not an ideal way to start your week, is it ? Patience!