Mon July 16, 2018
July 16, 2018

'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' unveils first song 'Bhulleya'

Pakistan’s upcoming film Parwaaz Hai Junoon has unveiled its first official track that has enticed the fans anticipating for the film’s imminent release.

The song titled ‘Bhulleya’ features the vocal of Mustehasan Khan while the video gives a sneak peek into the characters played by Hania Amir and Ahad Raza Mir while giving a bitter-sweet taste of the life at the Air Force academy.

While the trailer hinted at a possible romantic inclination between the Yakeen Ka Safar actor and the Janaan starlet, the release of the song has verified the spark shared by the two and even hints at a possible love triangle with the character of Hamza Ali Abbasi as well.

With its soft tone and poignant vocals, the song has managed to garner immense acclaim from social media users with the song striking high up on the national trending list on twitter and fans swooning over the duo as well as the track. 

The Haseeb Hassan directorial starring numerous of the industry's luminaries will  be ready to hit theaters on August 21st 2018. 

