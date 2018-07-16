Mon July 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Javed Hashmi denied permission to meet Nawaz Sharif at jail

ISLAMABAD: Veteran PML-N politician Javed Hashmi has been denied permission to meet jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Hashmi went to Adiala Jail, where the former three-time prime minister had been serving 11-year imprisonment.

Speaking to media persons outside the jail on Monday, Hashmi lamented that he was not allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif who had been elected as prime minster thrice by the people of Pakistan.

“The real convict is Pervez Musharraf who has abrogated the country’s constitution,” Hashmi said.

Yesterday, former minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was also not allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif.

Jail administration has not cited any reason for denying permission to PML-N leaders to meet the jailed politician.

Sharif and his daughter were airlifted to Adiala jail after their arrival in Pakistan on Friday. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family met the jailed father-daughter duo at Adiala on Saturday evening. 

