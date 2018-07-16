Mon July 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump and Putin open historic summit

Helsinki: The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki on Monday, with Donald Trump promising an "extraordinary relationship" and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world.

Looking sombre, they exchanged opening remarks in front of the press at the start of their summit in Helsinki.

While Trump acclaimed the meeting´s potential, Putin said: "The time has come to talk in a substantive way about our relations and problem areas of the world."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Tent collapse at Indian PM Modi´s rally injures 15

Tent collapse at Indian PM Modi´s rally injures 15
Obama visits Kenyan home to launch youth centre

Obama visits Kenyan home to launch youth centre
Trump blames Washington for poor Russia ties ahead of Putin summit

Trump blames Washington for poor Russia ties ahead of Putin summit
France set for heroes’ welcome after thrilling World Cup win

France set for heroes’ welcome after thrilling World Cup win
Load More load more