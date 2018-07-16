Usman Khan takes four wickets, Zimbabwe all out for 194

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe: Left-arm seamer Usman Khan picked up four cheap wickets as Pakistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 194 in the second one-day international on Monday.



Fifties from captain Hamilton Masakadza and Peter Moor glued the home side´s innings together, but Khan and his bowling team-mates enjoyed success against the rest of Zimbabwe´s XI, with seamer Hasan Ali also taking three wickets.

Zimbabwe opted to bat first on another cold morning and were put under immediate pressure by Pakistan´s new ball attack, and in particular Khan.

He had both openers caught behind in his first spell, but Zimbabwe briefly rallied during a 62-run partnership between Masakadza and Tarisai Musakanda, with Masakadza bringing up his 34th ODI fifty in the process.

That was Zimbabwe´s best stand of the innings, however, and when Khan took wickets with consecutive deliveries in the 44th over the hosts were 166 for 7 and sinking fast.

Moor cobbled together stands with the lower order to keep his side ticking along, and brought up a third ODI 50 in the 48th after.

But when he fell attempting to up the run rate soon after, Pakistan made short work of Zimbabwe´s tail to bowl them out four balls short of a completed fifty overs.