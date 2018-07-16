Usman Khan takes four wickets, Zimbabwe all out for 194

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe: Left-arm seamer Usman Khan picked up four cheap wickets as Pakistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 194 in the second one-day international on Monday.
Fifties from captain Hamilton Masakadza and Peter Moor glued the home side´s innings together, but Khan and his bowling team-mates enjoyed success against the rest of Zimbabwe´s XI, with seamer Hasan Ali also taking three wickets.
Zimbabwe opted to bat first on another cold morning and were put under immediate pressure by Pakistan´s new ball attack, and in particular Khan.
He had both openers caught behind in his first spell, but Zimbabwe briefly rallied during a 62-run partnership between Masakadza and Tarisai Musakanda, with Masakadza bringing up his 34th ODI fifty in the process.
That was Zimbabwe´s best stand of the innings, however, and when Khan took wickets with consecutive deliveries in the 44th over the hosts were 166 for 7 and sinking fast.
Moor cobbled together stands with the lower order to keep his side ticking along, and brought up a third ODI 50 in the 48th after.
But when he fell attempting to up the run rate soon after, Pakistan made short work of Zimbabwe´s tail to bowl them out four balls short of a completed fifty overs.
